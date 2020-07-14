DIY non-toxic cleaners | Meg Unprocessed

Concerned about store bought cleaners and their affect on your health? Megan Evans share two DIY cleaners you can make at home right now.

A lot of store-bought cleaners are filled with chemicals that can affect our respiratory health, hormones and cause other health related issues.

Here are two cleaners that are easy to make at home. The good news is, you might have all the ingredients in your kitchen now. These two cleaners are not only better for your health, but also better for the environment. They’ll save you some money too, as they’re much cheaper than ones you’ll find in the stor

3 Ingredient All-Purpose Cleaner

Ingredients

1 cup Water

1 cup Distilled White Vinegar

15-20 drops Essential Oil (or fresh herbs, citrus peels)

Instructions

Steps:

Add all the ingredients to a spray bottle

Gently mix together

This spray can be used on everything except marble or granite. Vinegar should not be used on either of those surfaces.

4 Ingredient Granite or Marble Cleaner

This one can be used as an all-purpose too, but specifically good for granite or marble

Ingredients

¼ cup Rubbing Alcohol

1 ½ cup Water

3 tsp Castile Soap

Fresh herbs or essential oils (for scent)

Steps:

Add all the ingredients to a spray bottle

Gently mix together

This spray cleaner can be used as an all-purpose too, but specifically good for granite or marble.

