Tips To Keep Kids Healthy | Meg Unprocessed

It can seem overwhelming keeping our kids healthy, especially during cold and flu season, but it doesn't have to be! Here's a few simple ways to keep kids healthy.

Feed them more plant-based foods

Plant-based foods are full of vitamins and minerals that help boost the immune system. It can be as easy as offering them an apple or orange for a snack and including more fruits and veggies in their meals. Something I try to do almost every day with my son is give him a smoothie because it's an easy way to pack in a lot of nutrients into one drink! One smoothie he loves is this green strawberry smoothie. It's green from the spinach but I promise you can't taste it! If they're not a fan of green just leave it out.

Ingredients

1 cup dairy-free milk (or water)

Handful of spinach

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 tbsp flaxseeds

2-3 dates

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Make sure to taste it before you pour.

If you need it sweeter add more strawberries or dates. Enjoy!

Keep them Hydrated

A good recommendation is to offer kids the same number of cups of water as their age, up to 8 years old. So if you have a 2 year old, offer them two cups of water per day. My son has a water bottle that he keeps with him throughout the day. Keeping kids hydrated with water will help them stay healthy.

Take a Vitamin D supplement

There have been numerous studies that show a deficiency in Vitamin D is linked to increased risk of illness and infections. I give my son a spray of Vitamin D supplement every day and my husband and I also take it. Please speak to your doctor about this before taking it, especially about dosage.