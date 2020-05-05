Black bean cilantro dip | Meg Unprocessed

High in protein, healthy and delicious? You'll want to add this one to the mix.

Ingredients

1 (15 oz) can Black Beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup Cilantro (packed)

1 tbsp Nutritional yeast

2 tbsp Lime juice (about one lime)

1 tsp Salt (or to taste)

1/8 to 1/4 cup water (read instructions)

Instructions

Put all the ingredients except the water in a food processor. Blend them together. Then add 1/8th cup of water to help it blend together more. If it needs more water to help mix together, add the rest of it.

NOTE: A blender should work as well. The sides might need to be scraped down to help blend together.

RELATED:

Love this article? Catch more of Megan Evans on Morning Blend: Extra Shot, weekdays at 11 a.m. Read more about Megan, here.

WATCH ALSO: Mood boosting foods