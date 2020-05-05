x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

morning-blend

Black bean cilantro dip | Meg Unprocessed

High in protein, healthy and delicious? You'll want to add this one to the mix.
Credit: Megan Evans

Ingredients 

1 (15 oz) can Black Beans, drained and rinsed 

1/4 cup Cilantro (packed) 

1 tbsp Nutritional yeast 

2 tbsp Lime juice (about one lime) 

1 tsp Salt (or to taste) 

1/8 to 1/4 cup water (read instructions) 

Instructions 

Put all the ingredients except the water in a food processor.  Blend them together. Then add 1/8th cup of water to help it blend together more. If it needs more water to help mix together, add the rest of it. 

NOTE: A blender should work as well. The sides might need to be scraped down to help blend together. 

Credit: Megan Evans

RELATED: 

Love this article? Catch more of Megan Evans on Morning Blend: Extra Shot, weekdays at 11 a.m. Read more about Megan, here.

WATCH ALSO: Mood boosting foods

Stay-at-home orders got you down? Megan Evans joins us, sharing some foods to boost your mood that you can pick up on your next grocery run.

 