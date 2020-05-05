Black bean cilantro dip | Meg Unprocessed

Ingredients
1 (15 oz) can Black Beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup Cilantro (packed)
1 tbsp Nutritional yeast
2 tbsp Lime juice (about one lime)
1 tsp Salt (or to taste)
1/8 to 1/4 cup water (read instructions)
Instructions
Put all the ingredients except the water in a food processor. Blend them together. Then add 1/8th cup of water to help it blend together more. If it needs more water to help mix together, add the rest of it.
NOTE: A blender should work as well. The sides might need to be scraped down to help blend together.
