RECIPE: Healthy pasta salad | Meg Unprocessed

Love pasta? EAT pasta! Megan Evans shares how you can make it healthy by switching up the main ingredient with a more nourishing noodle.

This is a healthy spin on the classic pasta salad dish. It's packed with flavorful vegetables, pasta and a light, red wine vinegar herbed dressing. 

Durum wheat pasta is high in iron and a healthy carbohydrate that can help boost energy levels. If you're looking for a gluten-free option or one higher in protein and fiber I suggest using a bean or lentil pasta. Red lentil pasta is my favorite to use.

Credit: Megan Evans

Salad ingredients

  • 2/3 cup Tomatoes (halved) 
  • 1/2 cup Bell Peppers (chopped) 
  • 1/3 cup Onions (chopped) 
  • 1/4 cup Green Onions (chopped) 
  • 1/4 cup Sun Dried Tomatoes (chopped) 
  • 1/3 cup Pepperoncini (halved) 
  • 1/2 cup Dairy-Free Cheese (optional, I used KiteHill Almond Cheese) 

Red Wine Vinegar Dressing

  • 1/3 cup Red Wine Vinegar
  • 2-3 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil 
  • 1 tsp Oregano
  • 1/2 tsp Thyme 
  • 1/2 Lemon (just the juice) 
  • 1/4 tsp Salt (optional or to taste) 

Instructions

  • Cook your pasta according to package instructions. While it's cooking, make the dressing by adding all the ingredients to a bowl and mix together. Once the pasta is cooked, add all the salad ingredients to a bowl, pour the dressing on top and lightly mix together. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Love this article? Catch more of Megan Evans on Morning Blend: Extra Shot, weekdays at 11 a.m. 

   

