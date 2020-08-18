Simple ways to reduce plastic use | Meg Unprocessed

Plastic pollution is a global problem, but it also affects our health depending on how it's incorporated at home. Here's how you can cut back!

Plastic pollution is a global problem that continues to grow rapidly every day. Besides pollution, plastic can also affect your health. Here are some easy ways to reduce plastic use.

Switch to a reusable coffee cup

Did you know the inside of coffee cups are lined with plastic and, of course, the plastic lid? I suggest buying a reusable coffee cup that you can take to work or to the coffee shop and have them fill it up instead.

Say no to plastic silverware and straws

If you're going to eat out, bring a bamboo or reusable set of utensils. If taking it home to eat, just say no thank you and use your own silverware.

Instead of plastic straws try glass, stainless steel or bamboo straws. It's estimated that we use over 500 million straws a day! This not only hurts the planet but it's also killing marine life.

Stop bagging produce in plastic

Buying fresh produce not wrapped in plastic is an easy way to reduce plastic use. There's a lot of fresh produce options at the grocery store and farmers market to buy instead. They can be carried in a basket or reusable cloth storage bags.

Switch to glass and silicone food storage

Food storage is a big contributor to plastic use. Instead of plastic storage containers, try using glass. Plastic leaches chemicals in our food, especially when it's heated so if you are using plastic food containers, it's best not to heat them up in the microwave. These chemicals are known to be endocrine disruptors which can cause things like weight gain, reproductive harm, sleep issues and more.

In addition, a better alternative to plastic sandwich bags are silicone storage bags. They come in different sizes and will last a long time.

Use a reusable water bottle

United States landfills are said to have around two million tons of discarded plastic water bottles alone! Besides just bottled water, cut out the sodas and other unhealthy drinks that come in a single use plastic bottle. Using a reusable stainless steel or glass bottle is a much better option for your health and the planet.

Don't feel pressure to cut every one of these things immediately. Take baby steps. When small acts happen in big amounts, that's when we'll see change.