Healthy oil options and oil-free cooking tips | Meg Unprocessed

There are so many oils on the market and a lot of conflicting information, it's hard to know which one is best. Fact: All oils impair arterial function.

There are so many oils on the market and a lot of conflicting information, it's hard to know which one is best.

All oils impair arterial function. What this means is it restricts blood flow in the arteries. Over time this can lead to plaque buildup which can cause America’s number one killer, heart disease.

Not all oils are created equal. Some are worse than others.

One of the healthiest oils to use is Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Studies have shown it still contains antioxidants from the actual olive. It’s also not as processed as a lot of the other oils on the market. Olive oil is good to use in things like salad dressings and dips.

To ensure you’re getting a good olive oil, make sure to check the label to see if it has a third-party certification from the California Olive Oil Council or the European Unions Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). Unfortunately, some companies will mix cheaper oils with olive oil and this certification will give some reassurance you’re getting the real deal.

Avocado oil is a good one to use for cooking because it can withstand high heat. It’s a better pick than most of the vegetable oils, especially canola or cottonseed oil, as they are much more processed.

For oil-free cooking, you can use either water or vegetable broth to sauté with. If you start to see the vegetables sticking, just add another splash on the pan. For baking, oil can be replaced with things like unsweetened applesauce, banana or nut butters.

Love this article? Catch more of Megan Evans on Morning Blend: Extra Shot, weekdays at 11 a.m.