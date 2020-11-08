RECIPE: Plant-based 'milk' | Meg Unprocessed

Plant-based milks are a healthy alternative to dairy because they're simpler for your body to digest.

It's reported that 41% of households in the US are buying dairy alternatives and plant-based milks are at the top of the list.

These milks are a healthier alternative because they're easier for our bodies to digest and they're not filled with hormones. They are also better for the planet.

There's a variety of them on the market, from almond to cashew to oat milk, which is growing even more popular as it's the most sustainable.

But I want to remind you to make sure to read the ingredients! Some of these popular brands have added sugars, gums and preservatives that aren't good for us to consume on a regular basis.

All that is needed for plant-based milk is water and then whatever type of milk it is so either the nut, seed, bean or oat.

This is why they're so easy to make. I find cashew milk to be the easiest one because there's no straining involved, unless you use nut or seed butter. Here's my easy recipe that can work with multiple types of milk.

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/4 cup raw cashews OR 1 tbsp cashew butter (or almond butter for almond milk)

1-2 dates (or other sweetener if preferred)

Instructions

Add ingredients to a blender and blend until it's all mixed together

Add dates to desired sweetness

Notes

If you do not have a high speed blender like a Vitamix, let the raw cashews soak for 1-2 hours before blending Feel free to sub the dates for another type of sweetener or leave out completely This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled.

