Men, Medicine and Music: Helping Black men feel more comfortable talking about their health

A Sacramento event focuses on getting men talking to doctors about their health to spot issues early.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the National Institute of Health, the health of Black men consistently ranks lowest across the country.

From heart disease to cancer, medical issues can be addressed if caught early and treated. And there's one group in our area making sure that all men have access to a doctor.

Permission to Talk is an organization that provides health information in a " a non-therapeutic environment, that environment being music." The organization is having its annual Men, Medicine, and Music event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The event this year is virtual and free to all.

The goal? To get men feeling comfortable outside of a doctors office to discuss their health.

Organizers say when men take care of themselves, they can take better care of their families.

"Women have always been much more willing to come forward with health issues and see the doctor," John Chin, a Cardiologist, said. "Men, not so much."

Sacramento City Council member Rick Jennings said he noticed a trend when researching men's health in his family.

"I've looked hundreds of years back at the death cause for men in my family and there's some common denominators and heart disease is one of those denominators," Jennings said.

Eric Darius, a musician who is performing at the event, said, he comes from a family that has health issues on both sides. He understands the importance of this event.

"I realize the importance of knowledge and just taking care of your body," Darius said.

