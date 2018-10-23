If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The world of recycling has been drastically changed since the beginning of the year and many regional centers are struggling to keep up.

Many of the same rules for glass and metal remain the same and can easily be recycled by a center, but some reminders about food contamination and changes to plastic are confusing people.

If you have a glass bottle, it can be recycled. Ceramics will not be recycled, and centers do not like broken glass or light bulbs.

Just think of it as clean glass with a paper label, and that's likely to be recycled. It's the same with cans

However, the key it to rinse it out.

This is a big change for many people. With worldwide changes in the acceptable recycling they are very focused on food contamination especially oil.

A big no-no are cardboard pizza boxes. This is one those classic "I had no idea" things that generally can't be recycled. The cheese oil soaks into the box and cant be removed.

You need to rinse out all glass, plastic and metal containers before it can be recycled. This is a step that many don't know they need to take, or are not willing to do so. Either way if that container has food in it or on it, it ends up being trash.

Finally, the changes to the type of plastic are probably the biggest confusing issue for consumers. It all depends on the local recycling center, but in many cases, the cheaper thinner plastic will not be accepted anymore.

To find the type of plastic look in the recycling triangle usually on the bottom. It will typically have a number 1 through 7.

In the Sacramento region they only accept 1,2 or 3. The vast majority of containers are not 1, 2 or 3 because they are thicker and likely more expensive. Yogurt containers are often No. 5, plastic clamshell produce container are also often No. 5 as well, and cheap water bottles.

The bottom line is clean out your container and look for 1, 2, or 3 before you make that purchase. This way you know that it can be recycled.

