It's National Dog Week and we're partnering with the Front Street Animal Shelter to feature a new dog everyday on the Morning Blend. So without further adieu, let me introduce you to Scruffy!

Scruffy is a three-year-old Maltese who was found running down the street.

If you would like to adopt Scruffy contact the Front Street Animal Shelter.

To meet all of the Morning Blend Dogs of the Day make sure to follow Ariane Datil on Facebook.

