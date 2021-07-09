Natural immune system vs COVID-19 | Health Beat with Brea Love

An ABC10 viewer asked why natural immunity isn’t considered in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Tom Hopkins shared why.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Recently, an ABC10 viewer asked why natural immunity isn’t considered in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Tom Hopkins of Roseville said to answer the question, you must talk about what natural immunity is. He said it’s the defense mechanisms our bodies must fight off infection. COVID-19 is so overwhelming, the natural immune system can’t keep up. That’s why doctors recommend a vaccine.

“The key reason why we get vaccinated is to allow our body to be able to produce these antibodies that above our natural immunity, have the ability to fight off these infections,” Dr. Hopkins said. “We all have a natural immunity that is helping us, but we use a vaccine really to strongly protect us.”

He said if you compare the average immune system to those who aren’t as healthy or may be going through chemo, we could really use the extra boost from a vaccine.

