A new bill in New York could ban texting while walking, and, considering the statistics, maybe that's a good thing. In 2017, almost 6,000 people were killed while walking, according to a report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Although it's currently impossible to say how many of those deaths come from texting, research shows that distracted walking is a nationwide issue. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) found that 90 percent of participants in a 2012 study say they see people walking while talking on the phone and 64 percent are generally just zoned out.

While 78 percent of American adults believe that distracted walking is a serious issue, less than half of the participants admitted to participating in the problem.

ABC10 A new proposed bill in New York will ban texting while walking across the street. Although it's only a bill, it's getting people talking. We want to know: Should it be illegal to text while walking...

Some parts of California have already started the ban on distracted walking. Montclair, a small city in San Bernardino County, made it illegal to engage in a phone call, view a mobile device, and have both ears covered while walking across the street. And if you break that law? You're looking at almost a $500 fine.

So what's the best solution? Put the phone down and enjoy the walk. It may save your life.

WATCH MORE: Local rapper left with severe brain injury after hit and run, mother wants answers