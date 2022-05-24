Nextdoor calls Sacramento a 'top neighbor' city

The online neighborhood site awarded the honors to 100 cities where joy is spread and neighbors help neighbors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ideally, people would like to live where their neighbors are caring.

Nextdoor, the neighborhood website, announced an initiative to celebrate the 100 "super amazing supportive, surprising, creative, compassionate, never-not-there-when-you-need them neighbors" across America.

From the local grocer who's open 365 days a year to the friend that’s always at the ready with a meal or a ride, this "for neighbors, by neighbors" award program invited everyone on website to nominate the meaningful people and local businesses in cities across America.

The top three cities with the top number of qualified nominations were: Atlanta, Indianapolis and Sacramento!

With that honor came a block party by Nextdoor. It was a block party heard round the world, literally with Nextdoor streaming everywhere. There was music, activities, local vendors and great neighbors being awarded from more than 533 nominations in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said she was not surprised that Sacramento was being recognized for having great neighbors.

"I think we deserve it because our neighbors are amazing and you see the community setting up for themselves and helping each other in big and small ways every day," Valenzuela said. "They’re out there helping out neighbors with their yard, helping people with big things like food or other services needed so desperately during the pandemic. I'm not surprised to learn that Sacramento really embraces Nextdoor as the way to connect with neighbors!"

Although Atlanta and Indianapolis had similar events happening at the same time as Sacramento's block party, the City of Trees had something special, a surprise visit from Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.

"Sacramento is so special, and has a big city feel in that it is the hub of California politically, but also neighborhood oriented in a way that many US cities could model," Friar said. "We are honoring and awarding people here today, but it was so difficult to narrow it down to just these few. With Nextdoor, it's important for us to remember it’s not just about meeting online, but it’s about real life because that’s where great community is created. You know, neighbors helping to clear a storm drain or when the wildfires happen. Great neighbors are created in those moments when people are needed the most!"

