Man barricaded himself with a toddler in a North Highlands apartment that caught fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A man and a toddler were hospitalized after he barricaded them inside a room in a North Highlands apartment early Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The room also caught fire in the ordeal.

Sacramento County Sheriff Sgt. Kionna Rowe said the man had a knife and was holding the toddler, who is around one year old. Rowe said a woman was also taken to a hospital with a superficial injury with the toddler. Another older child was the one who may have made the initial call, according to Rowe.

The fire happened at a unit on Madison Avenue and Harrison Street and spread to nearby units. Firefighters breached a wall to rescue two people.

It is unclear exactly how everyone is related and how the events unfolded and ABC10 has reached out for more information. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is advising people to avoid the area.