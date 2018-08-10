If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Do you want to discover some of the best travel destinations that Northern California has to offer? You're not alone!

When I moved from the East Coast to NorCal I created a destination bucket list. Trip-by-trip, I'm learning more about the awesome history and culture that makes NorCal special.

It seemed only natural to share those experiences with you!

Want to try your luck at gold panning? Here's the information you'll need:

Lodging

20 cabins & 8 camp sites $575-$725 a week

Tent camp sites $200 for 3-4 days



You can make it a day trip, but you'll have to get up super early!

For more information about scheduling a trip to Roaring Camp Mining Company click here.

If you try gold panning send me your pictures! Post them on my page Ariane Datil ABC10.

© 2018 KXTV