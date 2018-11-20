If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Wouldn't it be nice to have someone plan your next road trip?

Well that is exactly what I'm doing. I'm traveling to different towns in Northern California to explore their history, culture, food and fun!

The next stop on my Sutter Creek Road Trip took me to the Black Chasm Cavern, home to a rare crystal formations called helictites. They're only found in five percent of caves, but this place has millions of them!

The Black Chasm Cavern, home to a rare crystal formation, in Sutter Creek.

While you're exploring the cave, keep an eye out for sparkly twig looking structures, those are the helictites. Black Chasm Cavern is also home to a much more common formation called cave bacon! No, sadly, you can't eat it.

Fair warning, if you're claustrophobic, this is not the trip for you. I had to squeeze through tiny rock formations and avoid hitting my head on the "headache rock," aptly named for the lovely feeling you'll get if you happen to hit your head on it. Thankfully, I ducked just in time.

OK, for a quick bit of history about Black Chasm Cavern, it was originally discovered by the Miwok Tribe. When they found it, the cave's entrance was a 20 foot long crack in the ground that steamed in the morning.

Headshot portrait of an unidentified Native American man, entitiled 'A Miwok Head-Man,' 1924.

(Photo by Edward S. Curtis/George Eastman Museum/Getty Images)

While the Miwok were the first to discover the cave, the first person didn't enter the cave until the 1850's. That's probably because the first step into the cave used to be a 154 foot fall.

Now, the cave is outfitted with stairs, 330 of them to be exact. I hope you haven't won't be skipping leg day when you visit because you're going to need your strength.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Ariane Datil.

© 2018 KXTV