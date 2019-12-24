SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Meet Floyd.

Floyd is a Pitbull mix who's only a year and a half old. He was dropped off at the Sacramento SPCA shelter when he was young, but is about to experience his own Christmas miracle.

Floyd is being delivered to his forever home in south Sacramento on Christmas eve and it's all part of a program from the Sacramento SPCA called PAWliday Express.

In its inaugural year, the Sacramento SPCA PAWliday Express delivers up to 10 adopted animals to their new families on Christmas eve morning. Deliveries take place between 8 and 11 a.m. and are free.

But back to Floyd. After months at the shelter, a Sacramento family met him at an adoption event and fell in love with him. The Perry's family left, but unbeknownst to the children at the time, the parents snuck back to the shelter to adopt Floyd.

