Protecting your heart | Health Beat with Brea Love

The American Heart Association discusses how to protect your heart ahead of The Sacramento Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, Sept. 25.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Within the pandemic, some people have picked up a more sedentary lifestyle and put their health in the backseat. Many had let preventative care appointments pass by in an effort to stay away from the coronavirus.

American Heart Association volunteer Amardeep Singh told ABC10 this lifestyle change is causing people to gain the COVID 19, which is like the Freshman 15 first-year college students are known to gain while living on campus.

Singh said ice cream, cigarettes and alcohol sales are on the rise and that's because people are looking to ease depression, anxiety, and the boredom that comes with skipping out on the social and in-person events we're used to doing. When you indulge too much, unhealthy choices can raise blood pressure, sugar, and predispose you to diabetes, which in turn, hurts your heart.

"Preventative care really begins with you at home making all the right choices in terms of like exercising and the food choices we make," Singh said. "Making sure you're engaging with your physician and knowing your numbers, knowing what your blood pressure is, your cholesterol, your blood sugar."

Singh suggests scheduling tele-visits with your doctor if you're uneasy about visiting in person. However, she suggests that's safe to do as well.

"But really, just don't delay care," Singh said. "If you are having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, don't delay going to the hospital or seeking medical attention because outcomes are worse when you delay."

Even walking can aid in preventative care. The American Heart Association encourages you to join the Sacramento Heart and Stroke Walk at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Methodist Hospital's parking lot.

You don't have to start there, you can also choose to walk wherever you want. And you can also start at anytime.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10