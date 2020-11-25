Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Bites | Meg Unprocessed

Dessert doesn't have to be decadent to be delicious! Try these out for your Thanksgiving meal, or any night this coming week.

Thanksgiving can be a lot of work with the cooking, baking, cleaning, washing dishes! These Pumpkin Pie Bites are a quick and easy recipe and they make a yummy healthy dessert or snack.

They taste like pumpkin pie without all the work that goes into making a pie! They're also a lot better for you than most pumpkin pies as they have no refined sugar but are packed with nourishing ingredients like oats, real pumpkin and flaxseed.

Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)

1 cup dates (pitted)

1/3 cup pumpkin purée

3 tbsp ground flaxseed

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp pumpkin spice

1/4 tsp salt (optional)

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a food processor and process until a dough-like texture is formed. You may have to stop and scrape the ingredients off the side a few times.

Place dough in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour as this makes them easier to roll.

Using your hands, roll them into balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. I like to store them in the freezer but I suggest even putting them in there for an hour before serving so they have time to set.

Store in the fridge for up to a week or in the freezer for a couple months.