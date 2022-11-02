'You can't buy that thrill' | Raiders legend on Super Bowl experience

Former Oakland Raider great Fred Biletnikoff talks about what it was like playing in the big game and paying tribute his friend Cliff Branch.

Oakland Raider great Fred Biletnikoff played in the second championship game, essentially Super Bowl 2, and was named MVP of Super Bowl 11.

The former wide receiver recently started selling wines, which help fund his two foundations: The Biletnikoff Foundation and Tracey's Place Of Hope, a safe home to at risk young women, that in fact has saved hundreds of lives.

ABC10 caught up with Fred as he was packing for the big game. Like an astronaut talking about what the Earth looks like from space, Fred is uniquely qualified to explain what it's like to play in and win the Super Bowl.

"It's unbelievable you know...it's the greatest feeling an athlete can ask for," Fred said. "You can't ask for a better time in your life to see something that you got to be successful at. You can’t buy that. It’s something that comes around once in a lifetime and I was able to be there with the rest of my teammates, to be there to witness it be part of it. There's nothing quite like it."

As Fred prepared to board his flight to L.A., he was informed his former Raiders teammate and friend for many years Cliff Branch would be posthumously inducted this weekend into the NFL Hall of Fame.

"All the things he did during his career would match up with any receiver in the Hall of Fame, so we’re excited about it," Fred said. "I'll always remember running down the field, me on one side, Clifford on the other. That smile. These are the things you remember. I'm so happy he's in, it's about time!"

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10