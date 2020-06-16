RECIPE: No-bake cookie dough bites | Meg Unprocessed

Add oatmeal to your food processor and process it until it turns into oat flour like texture. Then, add the cashew butter, dates and vanilla extract and blend until a dough is formed. This takes about a minute or so.

Transfer the dough to a mixing bowl and stir in the cacao nibs or chocolate chips (you could also pulse them with the dough in the food processor).

Let the dough sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes to make it easier to roll. Then take about a spoonful size of dough and roll into balls. (If you want to skip the 30 minute wait, wetting your hands will help the dough not stick to them before rolling into balls).

Store the cookie bites in the refrigerator or freezer in an airtight container.

*Notes: If you have a nut allergy, the cashew butter can be subbed for sunflower butter, but the taste will be slightly different. If the dates you are using are hard, soak them in warm water at least 30 minutes before to soften them up.