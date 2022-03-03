Local runners take on retired Navy Seal's 4x4x48 challenge

A portion of the 3rd annual Goggins Challenge will take place at the Nimbus Fish Hatchery in Gold River Saturday.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Four miles, every four hours, for two days.

That's the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge. The third annual event sees a former Navy Seal embark on an ultramarathon aimed at supporting charities across the world. For the first time, runners from the Sacramento region will join the retired Navy Seal while supporting a variety of causes near to their hearts.

This year's challenge starts at 8 p.m. Friday, March 4, in Placerville, eventually ending in Southern California. On Saturday afternoon, Goggins will meet with the local participants.

Mackenzie Koppert is supporting Caring for Cambodia [CFC], an organization with the mission of providing an education for every Cambodian child through 12th grade. Prior to the pandemic, he and his wife would travel to Cambodia every couple of years. Koppert hopes participating in the challenge will allow him to make an impact from the U.S.

"They have 7,000 students and 21 schools. The cost to educate a child is $180 and we teach a variety of different things," Koppert said. "We raised a bunch of money and we bought materials to build a fish pond for their life skills program, so to teach the children how to raise fish for food, because a lot of the children that go to the CFC schools, that'll be their only meal for the day, so it's pretty impactful."

Father-daughter duo Breezy and Stan Boechenek are running for The Challenged Athlete's Foundation. When Breezy was 9 years old, she lost her leg due to a rare bone cancer.

"I loved playing soccer. That was my favorite thing to do and I started experiencing very strong pain in my knee and after many different tests that we did with my parents, I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma," Breezy said. "An amputation was my best bet of the cancer staying away, and it was my best bet of living a full active life."

She was connected to the foundation and the athletes inspired her to keep up with her active lifestyle.

"As quick as I could after finishing chemo, I got back into sports and I was granted by the Challenge Athletes Foundation a running leg, and I just started running," Breezy said. "It was actually my dad here who loves being active too, he asked me if I wanted to do this triathlon and I didn't really know what a triathlon was. I had just a week before I received my first running leg, so I learned how to run. I learned how to bike. I learned how to swim with one leg, and then we just went for it."

She encourages those who want to support her cause, or the many other charities, to not get discouraged due to the toughness of the challenge.

"If you can't run, especially if you can't run this whole challenge, get active in any way, whether that's walking, whether that's doing pushups, whether that's swimming, getting on a bike, just getting active is such an incredible thing for your health, for your well being," Breezy said. "So, it doesn't matter if running is too scary. You can try to take it on and it'll be fun. It'll be challenging, but just get outside."

If you would like to participate or cheer on runners from the Sacramento region, they will run a leg with Goggins at the Nimbus Fish Hatchery in Gold River at noon Saturday, March 5, where they will run four miles of the American River Bike Trail.

