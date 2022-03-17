Study shows anxiety and depression in children of color tripled amid the pandemic

Rates have jumped from 5% before the pandemic to 18%. Even with these higher rates, social factors create a barrier between some children of color and treatment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Researchers have found a major increase in the rate of depression and anxiety among children of color amid the pandemic.

A new study found the depression and anxiety rates among children of color between 5 and 11-years-old went from 5% before the pandemic to 18%.

Seventy-five percent of youth who attend Sacramento's La Familia Counseling Center are children of color. Therapist Jessie Armenta said new calls seeking help are coming in every day.

"Parents themselves are actually doing their own referrals. Before the pandemic, most of the referrals were coming from schools," Armenta said. "There's been a lot of different losses, so also going to school the loss of happening with these friendships, the loss of, you know, kind of freedom. The loss of your loved one, and so all these little different things can accumulate."

UC Davis Health Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Anu Gupta explained the research behind this study. She said there are psychosocial risks some minority families face that may make them more susceptible to anxiety and depression.

"Poverty, unmet social needs such as food insecurity, which you know prior to COVID was more than twice as common in Hispanic and non-Hispanic black households compared to white households in the U.S.," Gupta said.

Due to these factors, children are less likely to get mental health treatment. Gupta said the cases doctors are seeing right now are more severe and if safety is an issue, a child may need a higher level of care.

She said there are some signs of anxiety and depression in children that parents and caregivers can look out for:

Irritability, outbursts, tantrums

Sleep disturbances

Isolation

"You know, someone who's going to birthday parties and then not wanting to even have their own birthday party. That kind of comes into question, as well as is something bothering them? Is it more mood or is it not wanting to be around people?" Gupta said.

If a child is showing any of these symptoms, Gupta recommends seeking therapy. This is also an opportunity for adults to look internally and take note of how they're feeling.

"Kids as we know, live in a family and if the families, you know, caregivers and parents are not doing well, how can we expect them to even be able to pick up on these subtleties of 'oh, they're not engaging with their friends anymore,'" Gupta said. "You can't point any fingers if they themselves don't even realize, you know, 'I don't know if I'm engaging with my friends.' Anxiety is one of those things where it's very genetic as well, and so caregiver anxiety starts to also come into play with children."

La Familia offers counseling for all ages, groups, and nationalities. You also don't have to be able to speak English. Armenta said if you walk in the door, someone will help you.

"A lot of our therapy for children tends to be like to play therapy type of style and what that means is basically play is a children language, so by them being able to play in a safe environment with someone that is professional, they're able to process their feelings and talk about things and learn things," Armenta said. "As a parent, you should also know some of those coping skills that your child's learning because then you're encouraging them to practice those like breathing techniques with you. The more a parent gets involved, the more successful treatment can be as well, and parents can also benefit from some of those sessions."

Find more information about Sacramento's La Familia Counseling Center on its website.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10