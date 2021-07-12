Sacramento Native American Health Center supports filmmaker's stroke recovery

Jeanine Gaines, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Native American Health Center, says Jaime Tafoya's story and the ability to share it is wonderful.

AUBURN, California — Filmmakers behind Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," other reality television giants, and the Sacramento Native American Community are rallying behind Jaime Tafoya, an Auburn filmmaker-cinematographer, as he continues to heal from a stroke last year.

Prompted by friend, collaborator and Native American White Cloud, Tafoya found an alternate path to healing.

Jeanine Gaines, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Native American Health Center, says Tafoya's story and the ability to share it is wonderful. She says all people, not just Native Americans, are welcome at the center.

His progress, and his journey, is really special.

Todd Stanley, Tafoya's friend and an Emmy-Award-winning producer followed Tafoya's recovery. Stanley, Tafoya and White Cloud are telling the story of their friend's recovery in the documentary, "STORY AT 11."

"Look at him. I mean he talks of having had depression through all of this, but you'd never know it now," Stanley said. "He's an amazing guy, he connects people and you just want to help him."

White Cloud added the goal of telling Tafoya's story is to let people know of "my peoples way of treatment, and also the impact of strokes in general."

Tafoya himself wants the movie to pull people going through anything together. "People need to know that no matter what they face, they're a part of a community. A community of helping. We're stronger together!"

The movie STORY AT 11 is in production now with a release expected late 2022.

