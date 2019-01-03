SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Public Library wants to help teenagers have a magical prom night, minus the extravagant price tag.

Select libraries across the Sacramento region are providing community-donated prom attire and accessories free of charge through late April.

Community donations of dresses, suits, accessories, and other formal wear will be given away for free to teens at the following locations:

Rio Linda Library

4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 Elk Grove Library

3 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7 North Sacramento-Hagginwood Library

6 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 South Natomas Library

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven Library

2 – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 Fair Oaks Library

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 Valley Hi-North Laguna Library

1 – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23 Rancho Cordova Library

1 – 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30 Arcade Library

2 – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6 Colonial Heights Library

12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6 North Highlands-Antelope Library

2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13 Southgate Library

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 Martin Luther King, Jr. Library

Saturday, April 13 –April 20, times t.b.a. Carmichael Library

1 – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20 Arden-Dimick Library

5 – 7 p.m. Friday, April 26

A few tips for teens before you shop:

● Clothes may be tried on, but there will be limited privacy.

● Don’t wear makeup when trying on items. It can get on the clothing and ruin them.

● Adults are welcome to accompany teens, but teens are the only ones who may take items home.

The library is still accepting donations, so if you want to help, you can donate gently used formal attire at any library location until Sunday, March 31. The library is asking for more men’s wear and general accessories.

