Sacramento teen breaks USA bobsled record after only one month of training

Lake Placid is one of the World's most respected tracks and to break its record makes it almost automatic she heads to the Olympics.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people train for years in hopes of making it to the top of their game.

But one Sacramento teen just broke a 21 year Lake Placid track record after only training for one month.

Fourteen-year-old Emily Bradly's father Mike grew up in New York and was on a bobsled team for most of his life. Seeing photos and hearing stories about his experience spurred interest in her to give it a shot.

For her dad Mike, he never wanted to push bobsledding on his kids, but jumped at the opportunity to bring her into the sport.

"She told me that she was seriously wanting to do it, we we blocked a time, arranged for her to study remote and set out for Lake Placid," Mike said. "She took to it. We trained for two weeks, and not long after that, she broke the record."

Emily will likely go on to train for the Olympics. Lake Placid is one of the World's most respected tracks, and to break its record makes it almost automatic.

When asked if she ever gets worried about launching down a mountain at 80 miles per hour in a less than padded tube, she brushed it off.

"I love the feeling of flying around the turns, and the speed," Emily said. "I love the speed!"

With that said, she said her first Olympics won't arrive soon enough. She'll continue to train, and count the days till winter 2024.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10