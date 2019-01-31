SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What if we all chipped in to make the world a better place?

Sounds like a lofty goal, but if you look close enough, it's happening all around you. One local example, a church in Midtown Sacramento partnered with an elementary school in south Sacramento to bring music back to the school.

Peter Burnett Elementary hasn't had a music program in years. That all changed when the fine folks from Center of Praise filled that void by donating $7,000 worth of ukuleles.

"We've seen the kids, but we haven't heard them yet," Colette Charles, who works for Center of Praise, said. "We want to let them know that there's someone outside of their sphere, their world, that cares about them and wants them to succeed."

Church officials say that Center of Praise has an ongoing partnership with Peter Burnett Elementary where they donate anything from money to resources and even time. Manuel Huezo, the elementary school's principal, says these kids can definitely feel the love.

"You know, kids are excited about little things,” Huezo said. “This wasn't little. This was big."

The kids all say that they love to make music, too.

"Everyone can make a difference,” Huezo said. “Whether you're part of a church, whether you're part of another group, you can make a difference."

