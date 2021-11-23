Staying healthy this holiday season | Health Beat with Brea Love

As we plan our holiday get-togethers and festivities, our health expert says it's a good time to take note of your health.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The holiday season is here, and with all of the food and family gatherings in higher abundance this year — it's a good time to pause and take note of your health.

ABC10 Health Expert and Physician Dr. Tom Hopkins said both your mental and physical state are important to keep in check.

For the body:

Don't overdue fatty, sugary foods and alcohol.

Get enough sleep.

Drink water.

Exercise.

For the mind:

Focus on the positive.

Gather and cultivate joy from being around family and friends.

Spread kindness and cheer.

Find ways to smile and laugh more often.

As for COVID-19, Dr. Tom suggests following precautions we became familiar with during last year's holiday season — social distancing, mask wearing around those not vaccinated and keeping your hands washed.

"As we've learned that getting together with our families and friends has a positive impact on our wellbeing, the recommendation is to engage in that," Dr. Tom said. "But just doing it in a smart fashion, that's the most important thing so we don't have to derail some of these great holiday experiences."

