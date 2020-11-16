Stockton law enforcement distributing gift cards to needy families for Thanksgiving

The Stockton Unified School District Police and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office have teamed up to distribute gift cards to families in need.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — As Thanksgiving rolls around this year, some families may struggle to put food on the table.

That's why the Stockton Unified School District Police and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office have teamed up to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season. Both agencies were at a Raley's in Stockton Monday morning collecting gift cards in order to give the gift cards to families in need.

"Basically, we understand that 2020 has been a difficult year for everybody," Sgt. Jessie Smith with the Stockton Unified School District Police said. "We understand that there people that aren't able to have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. What we're doing at our department, we're going out to serve our community in the way of collecting gift cards."

The gift cards can be from supermarkets, restaurants, or fast food places. So far they have approximately 500 families who will receive the gifts.

"These gift cards are going to be distributed to our families who are working with our organization here, which is called Families in Transition," Smith said.

For those who are looking to get involved with this program, you can drop off a gift card at any high school in Stockton Unified School District through Thursday Nov. 19.

