Supporting the fight against blood cancer | Health Beat with Brea Love

Every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer. Through fundraising, you can help make treatment more accessible.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer. The three main types are Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma.

Each have their own characteristic and some are more treatable than others, but there's a new therapy that's helping people battle them. Sutter Health Dr. Elias Kiwan said it's CAR T-cell therapies, CAR T for short, and patients are already getting this therapy in the greater Sacramento region.

"The patient who has cancer, we take his immune cells, we take them to the lab, we make them more popular like more populated, more numerous and more angry against your cancer," Kiwan said. "Then we give you chemotherapy to abolish your immunity and we then we use those cells and we give it to you, so the cells will attack it, and this is very important therapy."

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society plays a big role in fundraising. It says donations took a hit during the pandemic. Campaign Development Manager Linda Yao-Chin encourages donors to continue their support.

"We move fast to tackle our greatest challenges. Within three weeks of the COVID pandemic being declared, our organization launched a COVID-19 patient financial aid program, which provided $4.8 million in immediate direct financial relief to almost 20,000 cancer patients and their families," Yao-Chin said. "Thereby supporting the Leukemia, Lymphoma Society, you're supporting our patients and their families through patient support, financial assistance, and access to free resources to help them learn about their cancer diagnosis."

The society is holding its annual fundraising event "Light the Night" Saturday in Sacramento. It's a night where participants meet for a 1.3 mile walk while holding a lantern in celebration, honor, or in memory of someone's blood cancer journey. Participants meet at Sutter Health Park at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The festivities begin at 6:45 p.m. and end with a firework show.

"Unfortunately, its still very expensive in the range of half of a million dollars, and its implemented in some populations, not all abroad," Kiwan said. "Yes, we'd like to see everyone and this is where money from funding comes. If we have funding, we involve everyone, maybe we have better picture and maybe better survival."

There are safety protocols in place, guests will need to take a wellness screening, sanitize, face masks and social distancing is strongly recommended.

The organization advises those not fully vaccinated to participate in the virtual option at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. If you'd like to participate, contact the organizer, Linda.Yao-Chin@lls.org.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more Health Beat from ABC10