'Not all of us think alike' How two Black political experts are hoping to expand people's mind this election

Two Sacramento brothers have created a film in the hope of inspiring respectful political discourse.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Black community is not a monolith. They're not all the same, despite existing stereotypes.

The Black vote shouldn't be seen as such either, according to Craig and David DeLuz, two brothers and political experts from the Sacramento area. Now they've turned their passion into art that they hope teaches us all how to disagree respectfully.

"Not all of us think alike and I think that's the most important thing in all of this," Craig DeLuz said.

That's one thing Craig and David can agree on. Craig is a Republican and David is a Democrat. In 2020, most people on opposite sides of the aisle can barely be Facebook friends, but these two are brothers, twins actually, and they still get along. That's why they put their heads together to come up with "Authentic The Film," a short film that could encapsulate any Black barbershop or hair salon across the United States.

"We all know that there's a vibrant conversational community meeting place that is the barbershop," David said.

And just like any barbershop or hair salon, the hot topics come with a few surprises.

"I was surprised at the number of Black men who were willing to support President Trump," Craig said.

"Democrats can’t take us for granted and Republicans can't take us for granted because we do think, we do analyze and we do share," David said.

Craig said public behavior is modeled after what is seen in media, so their hope for the film is that more people see the conversations that are being had in Black communities.

"It doesn't always mean that we will agree but it helps me to develop an understanding," Craig said. "I understand his perspective. He understands mine."