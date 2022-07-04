Vacaville salon freezes away aches and pains | Health Beat with Brea Love

Bottoms Up Tanning & Spa is the first to offer Cryotherapy in Solano County, but there are plenty of options to give it a try throughout Sacramento County.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville salon owner said knowing the aches and pains of friends and family helped her find a way to bring cryotherapy to Solano County.

Cryotherapy is a different approach to pain management. People can step into a -230 degree chamber for three minutes or less to manager pain.

How does it work? Blood flow to a particular area is reduced as a result of the freezing temperatures, which can reduce inflammation and swelling.

"So, it's going to help flow that circulatory blood system. It's going to help with things like inflammation, muscle recovery, joint pain," Bottoms Up Tanning & Spa Associate Aryanna Conrad said. "You could burn 500 to 600 calories just by doing one session and it also helps produce collagen. So, it's really an overall great health benefit for people."

Local firefighter, personal trainer and bodybuilder Whitney Koehler leads a very active lifestyle. She uses the chamber to bring relief to the strain on her muscles.

"My knees, back pain, shoulder pain, everything. I mean there's points where I can't even stand up," Koehler said. "It got rid of all my pains. It boosts my energy. I feel 100%."

Conrad said the salon recommends treatments one to three times a week, but the goal is to use cryotherapy to help the body heal on its own. She said its a slow and steady process, but there's proof in the results.

There are options for cryotherapy around the Sacramento region, including some in Davis, Roseville, Folsom and Sacramento.

