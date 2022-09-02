Wednesdays at Winn considered a win for Midtown community

The weekly world market features hundreds of Black-owned business.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you build it, they will come.

It's not just a quote from a movie, but it also applies to the Wednesdays at Winn World Market.

Chris Lodeson began the Facebook page Sac Black Biz seven years ago and approached the Sacramento Midtown Association with a plan: to parley his page likes into a community gathering.

Thus Wednesday's at Winn was born. And the merchants came. Hundreds of Black Owned businesses have joined the market opened years ago.

"This is amazing, this is some of Sacramento‘s best Black-owned businesses right here and Midtown, and for those who don't know, we connect with over 1,000 different Sacramento black businesses every single day," Lodeson said. "We are Sacramento County‘s largest Black-owned database of Black-owned businesses. We serve thousands of Black families in Sacramento County every single day and we make sure Black people and everyone in Sacramento know where and how to connect. This market is a living breathing example of that all coming together."

Jasmin Florez with the Midtown Association says its success is bringing hope of growth down the line.

"Our goal is to carry this on year round," Florez said. "Our goal is to make sure underrepresented populations have an opportunity to come out, sell their products, make money and bring Black-owned businesses to Midtown. We hope they become brick and mortar business is here too!"

