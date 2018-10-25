Looking for something new to do this weekend? Every week Ariane Datil puts together a list of her top 5 picks for the best events happening in NorCal over the weekend.

Here’s your Weekend Scoop:

Old Sac Waterfront Season Finale @ Old Sacramento

6:30 - 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26

Free

Run for Safe Haven @ William Land Park

8 a.m. - noon Saturday, Oct. 27

Registration

Join My Sister's House for their annual 5k fun run/walk and support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Boo at the Zoo @ Sacramento Zoo

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27 – 28​

Tickets

Enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the ENTIRE zoo at 15 different candy stations, face painting for kids, festive games, themed stage shows, magic shows with Trevor the Magician, keeper chats and even animal enrichments. Top off a perfect day with a ride on the spooky zoo train or the creepy carousel for an additional fee.

This is a ticketed event. Membership passes, discount passes, or any other coupons are not valid for Boo at the Zoo admission.

COSTUME NOTICE: Due to animal safety, you may be asked to remove full head costume pieces in certain areas of the zoo. Costume accessories, such as wands, brooms, etc. are allowed, but CANNOT be used over fences or animal barriers.

Trunk or Treat @ Waterloo Morada Fire District in Stockton

1 - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28

Free

Barkoween and Brew @ Corner of 24th and K Streets in Sacramento

Noon - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28

Join Front Street Animal Shelter and students from Sac State's RPTA for some Halloween fun!

Meet adoptable Front Street dogs and enter your pup in the Barkoween costume contest for only $5. Proceeds benefit Front Street Animal Shelter.

