Here’s a look at you Weekend Scoop:

Farm to Fork Festival @ Capitol Mall – Sacramento

4 - 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Free

Now expanded to two days, the 2018 Farm-to-Fork Festival features a concert Friday night headlined by The Wood Brothers with Logan Brill and Idea Team, fresh-food bites, local wine, beer and other farm-to-fork treats from 4-9 p.m.

Designed to showcase and celebrate where our food and drinks come from, the Farm-to-Fork Festival brings us face-to-face with the people who are feeding our region and the world.

Food and drinks are available for purchase

Complimentary Bike Valet is available

Barktoberfest @ The Grounds in Roseville

9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

If you love animals, food trucks and beer, then the 8th Annual Barktoberfest is for you!

Free to attend

Doggie and Me Yoga! Yes, yoga with your dog!

Available for purchase: VIP Biergarten ticket that includes a larger souvenir tasting glass!

Register for Yoga + Biergarten (general admission) to save $5!

Sacramento Reptile Show @ Sacramento Convention Center

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 30

The largest reptile exhibit in Northern California

For 2018, the show brought back the ever popular venomous reptile display featuring more than 45 venomous species from around the world including King Cobras and Black Mambas.

Brad’s World Reptile will also be setting up a reptile education center to teach you about the world of reptiles. And, who can forget Izod the Alligator.

Izod and Wild Things will be back to give you an opportunity to meet a 10 foot, 100 pound alligator. We also provide the opportunity to purchase a new reptile pet from one of the many professional reptile breeders at the event.

The show features all the latest reptile products needed to care for your new reptile pet.

Sacramento Film and Music Festival @ Crest Theater – Sacramento

Now through Sunday, Sept. 29

Various events and times

A feature film from Sacramento Filmmaker Paul Kramer: Just days from signing divorce papers, Hank and Alexandra give their relationship one final shot by playing a game with only one rule: no matter what they ask each other to do, they can't say no.

10X10 FILMMAKER CHALLENGE: The 10x10 Filmmaker Challenge is Sacramento's original guerrilla filmmaking program, with filmmakers having 10 days to make a 10 minute film (maximum total running time) on a given (secret) theme with specific required elements (such as props, lines of dialog, film production styles, etc.).

Paint and Sip with Goats @ Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary

1 - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Join artist Jennifer Swift for a lovely day of painting, vegan wine and appetizers at the farm. Create your own masterpiece of Donovan the Goat.

All painting supplies along with painting instructions are provided for this special occasion.

Guest age: 21 and up.

If you check out any of these events over the weekend, let us know by using the hashtag #ABC10. And if you already made plans, that’s ok too! Check back next Thursday for more weekend events in your area.

Find our full list online at events.abc10.com. Follow the conversation with Ariane on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV