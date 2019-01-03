SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank? 

MARDI BARK PARADE 

  • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2
  • Old Sacramento Waterfront 
  • Free to watch
  • The day kicks off with a small parade featuring dogs in costumes, on floats, and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear. 

Dr. Seuss' Birthday Celebration

  • 11 - 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2
  • Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Dr.
  • Join Fairytale Town as they celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, and what would've been his 115th birthday with Seuss-themed hands-on activities and crafts.
  • Tickets are $6 for anyone over the age of 2 years old.

Northern California Eggstravaganza

  • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3
  • Crowne Plaza Northeast | 5321 Date Avenue, Sacramento
  • Eggstraordinary creations of egg artists from around the world. 
  • Free 

Science Sundays

  • Noon - 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3
  • Sacramento Children's Museum, 2701 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova 
  • Science Sundays offers hands-on opportunities for children to conduct their own science experiments.
  • Admission is $8.50.

If you have an event you want to be featured on #MorningBlend10 let Brittany Begley know! 