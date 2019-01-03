SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank?
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2
- Old Sacramento Waterfront
- Free to watch
- The day kicks off with a small parade featuring dogs in costumes, on floats, and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear.
Dr. Seuss' Birthday Celebration
- 11 - 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2
- Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Dr.
- Join Fairytale Town as they celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, and what would've been his 115th birthday with Seuss-themed hands-on activities and crafts.
- Tickets are $6 for anyone over the age of 2 years old.
Northern California Eggstravaganza
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3
- Crowne Plaza Northeast | 5321 Date Avenue, Sacramento
- Eggstraordinary creations of egg artists from around the world.
- Free
- Noon - 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3
- Sacramento Children's Museum, 2701 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova
- Science Sundays offers hands-on opportunities for children to conduct their own science experiments.
- Admission is $8.50.
