Sacramento Greek Festival @ 616 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5

Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6

Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7

Tickets: Free admission on Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission is $5 remainer of festival. Children 12 years old and younger are free

There will nearby, offsite parking; a shuttle service; an Uber promotion; and a monitored bike corral area on 30th Street.

Water Lantern Festival @ Folsom Lake, Sacramento

4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 5.

The event is sold out.

DOMO First Fridays @ 10th Street Plaza, Modesto

6 - 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Fee

DoMo First Fridays gather musicians, giant-sized games, booths of makers, vintage vendors, dining options and artists to line the 10th Street Plaza of downtown Modesto.

4th Annual CASA Superhero Run @ Lodi Lake, Stockton

9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Put your cape on & join the CASA Superhero Run to raise money for foster youth!

It’s a family event, so bring your kids and head over to Lodi Lake

Spookamotive Train @ California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento

Weekends in October

Tickets: $3-15

This delightful, not frightful train is just the ticket for the whole family. The whimsically decorated and diesel-powered train ride is crawling with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks, and staffed by a “skeleton crew.”

Train ride guests are encouraged to get in the spirit and dress up according to these fun weekly themes: Superheroes & Villains, Pirates & Princesses and Witches & Wizards.

For guests desiring a VIP experience, ride in the First Class Mad Scientist Laboratory! Members receive discounted pricing.

