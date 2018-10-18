Looking for something new to do this weekend? Every week Ariane Datil puts together a list of her top 5 picks for the best events happening in NorCal over the weekend.

Here’s your Weekend Scoop:

Silent Disco on the Green @ DOCO Sacramento

7 - 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19

Free

Dance to the music of three live DJ’s spinning different music styles. The only way you will know what people are dancing to is the color their headset lights up!

Haunted Fort – Night One @ Sutter's Fort – Sacramento

6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

Tickets

Join Friends of Sutter's Fort this October for a Haunted Fort, a unique opportunity to explore Sutter's Fort State Historic Park after dark! Stroll the weathered courtyards and storied rooms of Sutter's Fort by moonlight for fun opportunities to learn more about history. Docents dressed in historic attire will be waiting for you at interactive stations throughout Sutter's Fort, ready to share their spooky and disturbing stories from pioneer life in the 1800s.

All proceeds from Haunted Fort support the ongoing efforts of Friends of Sutter's Fort, which works to preserve, protect, and enhance Sutter's Fort State Historic Park and to support the educational and interpretative programs at the park.

Stockton Art Week: Children’s Paint Party @ Stockton Art Lab

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

Tickets

Admission includes an instructor and all the supplies you need to paint a masterpiece.

Open to ages 5 - 14 years old.

Official event of the #StocktonArtsWeek

Stockton Tequila Fest @ Weber Point Event Center

11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

Tickets

Dia de los Muertos @ Plaza de los Muertos – Modesto

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

FREE event

This celebration is possible through the generous donations from the community and individuals. Events include Ballet Folklorico, musical entertainment, and a screening of Coco at the State Theatre.

If you would like to donate to this event, please send your donation to AGIF, 1220 I Street, Modesto, CA 95354.

If you check out any of these events over the weekend, let us know by using the hashtag #ABC10. And if you already made plan, that’s ok too! Check back next Thursday for more weekend events in your area.

