SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Sacramento area? Why not hang out with the Morning Blend Team! We're giving away 100 cups of free coffee!

Prom Clothing Giveaway

Select libraries across the Sacramento region are providing community-donated prom attire and accessories free of charge through late April.

With the help of community donations, they are giving away gently used formal wear including dresses, suits, shoes, accessories and other attire.

Majesty Paint and Coffee

2:30 - 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9

Ebony London Art Studio, 204 23rd St., Sacramento

Ages 5 and up

Sacramento RiverTrain Excursion