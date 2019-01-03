SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend that won't break the bank?

MARDI BARK PARADE

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Free to watch

The day kicks off with a small parade featuring dogs in costumes, on floats, and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear.

Dr. Seuss' Birthday Celebration

11 - 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2

Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Dr.

Join Fairytale Town as they celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, and what would've been his 115th birthday with Seuss-themed hands-on activities and crafts.

Tickets are $6 for anyone over the age of 2 years old.

Northern California Eggstravaganza

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3

Crowne Plaza Northeast | 5321 Date Avenue, Sacramento

Eggstraordinary creations of egg artists from around the world.

Free

Science Sundays

Noon - 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3

Sacramento Children's Museum, 2701 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova

Science Sundays offers hands-on opportunities for children to conduct their own science experiments.

Admission is $8.50.

If you have an event you want to be featured on #MorningBlend10 let Brittany Begley know!