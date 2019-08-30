SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’re planning on flying out of town for Labor Day weekend, you’re not alone. Airlines and airports expect record crowds over the three-day period yet again.

A total of 17.5 million people are expected to fly with U.S. carriers during the holiday period, according to Airlines for America, a lobbying group representing North American airlines.

Officials at Sacramento International Airport expect large crowds starting Friday morning. Mark Haneke, the airport’s Air Service Development Marketing Manager, says they’re expecting a 10% increase in passengers this year compared to last.

About 40,000 passengers will fly in and out of SMF every day during the three-day period. “It’s always busy during holiday weekends, but with all the new non-stop routes and flights, we’ll definitely expecting it to be busier,” he said.

READ MORE FROM CARLOS HERRERA:

Haneke says peak holiday travel hours are Friday and Monday from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., which is when you'll see longer lines. For travelers worried about parking during those times, or anytime during the holiday weekend, the airport opened a new West Economy Parking lot with over 2,500 spots. That’s in addition to the more than 1,500 spots at the East Parking Lot. Both lots are $10 a day and have shuttle service to and from the lots every 20 minutes.

Stockton Metropolitan Airport is also an option for flying out of town. Officials there are also expecting larger crowds this holiday weekend, especially Friday. As every airport, officials recommend arriving 90 minutes to two hours early.

With the long weekend, you can also expect to see a major spike in road travelers. INRIX, an analytics company tracks traffic, predicts driving times across the U.S. to take 10% longer than usual. The company says time could spike as much as 115% major metro areas.

For those who plan driving out on Friday, experts recommend doing it before 1 p.m. or after 4 p.m. For the Monday morning drive back home, people can expect heavy traffic between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Carlos Herrera.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento County to break ground on road project near airport, Amazon