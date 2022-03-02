Sacramento based Yoga Moves Us prepares return with expanded season

After going virtual during the pandemic, the non-profit is back to providing free yoga classes to the Sacramento area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yoga Moves Us — a non-profit organization that provides free yoga classes throughout Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties — is back in Sacramento area parks at full capacity after it was forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, the pandemic triggered a 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression globally. Kirsten Johnson, president of Yoga Moves Us, said this program is a step toward lowering that statistic.

"That is a part of our mission, to build healthy communities by coming together even more now than ever since we've been in this pandemic," Johnson said. "Even if you come out here to breath and just fully inhale exhale and release, that is a big impact on your nervous system right there."

Jenna Fortuna said she's happy to get some fresh air and participate in the exercise again.

"You have the birds chirping and the sun shining and wind blowing, everything just feels so grounding," Fortuna said. "We were all away and then we had to wear masks on the top of that, so just to be free of all of that just means everything to our mental health."

The 2022 summer season starts Saturday April 4, and runs weekly through September. Yoga Moves Us asks all participants to pre-register ahead of time. The workshops are free to all, but donations are accepted and appreciated.

