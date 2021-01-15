An act of heroism from last week's siege at the Capitol is being recognized and rewarded by lawmakers.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to get Uplifted, a time to take our minds off the negativity all around us and focus on the positive – the stories that lift us up! This morning, we’re talking again about the heroic work of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman. You might remember he kept a mob away from the Senate chamber by baiting them to follow him during last week's riot at the Capitol.

Well, now he’s being recognized for his bravery. A group of bipartisan House members introduced legislation Thursday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Goodman.

Lawmakers are thanking him for "his bravery and quick thinking during last week’s insurrection."

Representatives Charlie Crist even said, “He’s a hero! The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate. I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country."

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award given out by Congress. Officer Goodman absolutely deserves it for his actions in the line of duty.

Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman is rightfully being hailed as a hero after singlehandedly holding back rioters from entering the Senate chambers last week.



An Iraq combat vet and member of this Corps, Eugene was a hero long before last Wednesday.



We celebrate his valor. pic.twitter.com/CLWlLG3bIW — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) January 14, 2021

