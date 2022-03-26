Psychotherapists nationwide say the pandemic has wreaked havoc on relationships

Therapists across the country have observed what they call a “relationship resignation” due to pandemic stresses.

MICHIGAN, USA — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused what’s become known as “The Great Resignation,” where record numbers of employees have left their jobs in search of more flexibility and meaningful work.

Psychotherapists Audrey Mitchell and Justine Braford, from Grand Rapids Specialty Therapy, say their colleagues across the country have also observed what they call a “relationship resignation.”

They say while some relationships were strengthened and bonded over the collective trauma of the pandemic, the number of couples contemplating divorce increased by about 34% in the United States.

Braford said, “Pandemic stress created problems as novel as the novel coronavirus itself. But, what we’ve found as therapists is that it was more likely to make existing relationship concerns worse. Typical coping skills, like taking time and space from a partner weren’t as effective or accessible during the pandemic.”

The two therapists offered some unconventional tips for managing the stressors that often accompany relationships and have been exacerbated during the pandemic:

Roll or toss a ball back and forth with your partner if an argument is getting heated or you think it might. You could also sit back to back. This will help you listen to understand instead of listening to respond. Don’t be afraid to call for a break or time-out. Most folks need about 10-30 minutes for their heart rate to decrease and their brain to come back online. Take that time to move your body, splash cold water on your face or drink ice water, and then the person who called for the time out can reconvene. To prevent escalation, pick one topic and complete the discussion before moving on to the next concern. Seek out connection with others. Even before the pandemic, the level of loneliness was very high. We live in an isolated world where sometimes the best connection we have is with a screen. Throw in this pandemic and our loneliness has escalated.

Grand Rapids Specialty Therapy works specifically with relationship concerns and sexuality. They have a unique collaboration with the Women’s Health Collective and currently are the only private practice collaboration like this in the State of Michigan. If sexual health and related concerns are present, their team is prepared to address them.

In addition, team members each have special skill sets and interests that are highly sought after, such as extensive trauma training, movement and somatic expertise, body neutrality and intuitive eating, and even a child therapist, which is unique to a sexual health practice.

For more information about the many areas of treatment at Grand Rapids Specialty Therapy, or to make an appointment, visit www.GRSpecialtyTherapy.com.

