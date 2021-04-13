The Rock responds to poll that 46% of Americans would support presidential candidacy

"If it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people," Johnson wrote.

ATLANTA — Can you smell what The Rock could be bidding? The blockbuster action star is weighing in on a Piplsay poll that suggests that nearly half of all U.S. adults would support his candidacy.

“Humbling. I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pickup truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post with a screenshot of the Newsweek article.

This isn’t the first time the WWE superstar’s name has been thrown in the political arena. Back in 2016, he told British GQ that the thought of being in office was "alluring."

"I'll be honest, I haven't ruled politics out. I'm not being coy when I say that, but at the moment I am not sure. I can't deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring. And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people's lives on a global scale. But there are a lot of other things I want to do first,” Johnson said.

According to Newsweek, the poll found that 29 percent would support campaigns by both Johnson for president and actor Matthew McConaughey for Texas governor, with another 17 percent supporting Johnson's run only.