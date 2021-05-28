Tips to save gas money and time as 37 million travel Memorial Day weekend

Friday is expected to be the busiest day in over a year at Jacksonville International Airport and AAA states more than nine in 10 travelers will be driving.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — This Memorial Day weekend is a milestone as the first major holiday since the CDC rolled back its mask guidance with half of American adults vaccinated.

Thirty-seven million Americans plan to travel during unofficial start to summer, according to AAA. Friday is expected to be the busiest day in over a year at Jacksonville International Airport.

AAA states more than nine in 10 travelers will be driving so if that's you, be sure to save some extra money for gas. Gas prices are at a seven-year high according to AAA.

The national average is more than $3.00 per gallon. In Jacksonville, GasBuddy shows many gas station prices are under $2.80 per gallon.

Thirty-four million people are expected to be driving. The worst time to hit the road is said to be around rush hour Friday. If you're going through a major city, AAA warns your drive could take twice as long.

Also, don't forget to check for mask mandates where you're going since they vary state to state. Doctors still advise being outdoors especially if you have unvaccinated children.

Six million fewer people are expected to travel this weekend than before the pandemic.