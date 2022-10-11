‘It means everything to me’ | Award-winning author tracks down his 2nd-grade teacher to say thanks

After finding success as a writer, author Jamil Jan Kochai knew he had to find his 2nd grade teacher, to say thank you.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever thought about that special teacher from your childhood and how much of a difference they made in your life?

One award-winning local author says his second-grade teacher was so impactful, he spent years trying to track her down - just to say thanks.

When he was about a year and a half old, Jamil Jan Kochai immigrated to West Sacramento from Pakistan, the young son of Afghan refugees.

“I grew up in the States, but the thing is, I grew up in a household filled with Afghan women who exclusively spoke Pashto and Farsi,” Kochai explained. “So I didn't actually have an encounter with the English language until I entered kindergarten.”

The first couple of years at what was then Alyce Norman Elementary School in West Sacramento were especially hard for him.

“I think my teacher at the time didn't have a lot of experience with second-language speakers,” Kochai said. “There was a few times where I remember where I got punished for not understanding his instructions or not obeying him…I remember being just being very afraid that I was going to get something wrong or that I wasn't going to understand something.”

But then came his second-grade teacher, Mrs. Lung.

“It was a complete turnaround for me,” Kochai said. “I recall, you know, having these after-school sessions with Mrs. Lung and just the care and the kindness and the patience with which she was treating me while going over, you know, these reading or writing assignments. It was the first time that I began to understand that, you know, learning didn't have to be something that I was afraid of or something that, you know, was associated with punishment. It could be something that actually I deeply enjoyed and so…that's when I really started developing this lifelong love affair with reading and writing.”

Kochai, 30, is now an award-winning author—and teaches creative writing at Sac State. His first book, ‘99 Nights in Logar,’ was published in 2019.

“My parents, they just kept emphasizing to me that, you know, ‘One of these days, you’ve got to find Mrs. Lung and you’ve got to thank her for everything she's done for you.’ And I had that same feeling,” Kochai said.

He started by trying to Google her name, “but Mrs. Lung had always been just ‘Mrs. Lung’ to me. I didn't know her first name, and so that didn't turn up any results,” Kochai said.

He returned to his old elementary school, “to see if they had any record of her. But because I didn't have her name - her first name, again - you know, I hit another brick wall.”

Kochai got excited after finding an old yearbook photo in his garage one day.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to have her first name!’ And right there it said only, ‘Mrs. Lung,’” he recalled with a laugh. “At a certain point, I got to a place where I figured that she probably just moved on with her life. Maybe she lived in another state and I probably wouldn't have this chance.”

But then an essay Jamil wrote - in which he mentioned Mrs. Lung - was published on the literary website Lit Hub, and who would happen to read it but Mrs. Lung’s neurologist!

This is where Mrs. Lung – Susannah Lung – comes into the story.

“[My neurologist] said, ‘Well, you're obviously Mrs. Lung, and you're a teacher,’ and she said, ‘I read this article, and it was by this young man, and he thanked you in this article,’” she recounted to ABC10. “And that's where it all started for us to get back together again.”

Yes, Mrs. Lung – who lives in Elk Grove with her husband Allen – reconnected with Kochai over Facebook, then by phone, and finally—back in August—the two reunited in person, at a book signing event in Davis.

“I gave her a big hug,” Kochai said. “It's something that I've been waiting to do for 20-plus years. And it was just it was it was a really special moment. It felt I almost felt like, like seven-year-old Jamil again getting to see his teacher.”

Sitting next to Kochai on the couch in her Elk Grove home, Mrs. Lung smiled as she recalled the moment.

“It was unimaginable. I just-- I was stunned,” she said. “The fact that they were looking all that time was incredible to me. I mean, what kind of people do that? Well, obviously, people that are wonderful. They are wonderful.”

They hope their story can be a lesson—that reaching out to that teacher from your past is well worth the effort.

“It means everything to me to know how Jamil is living his life and being just a wonderful human being,” Mrs. Lung said.

Kochai and Mrs. Lung have met one another’s families and they’ve shared meals together.

Kochai still lives in West Sacramento, with a family of his own now.

His second book, ‘The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories,’ came out earlier this year. It’s a collection of short stories about family, immigration, war, and faith.