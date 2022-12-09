Second Annual Back to the Boulevard celebration | What You Need To Know

The Mexican Independence Day family celebration features 600 classic cars, beer and food gardens, and activities for kids of all ages.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road.

The day's activities kicks-off at Noon with a special parade featuring Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra as Grand Marshal. The free event will include 600 classic cars, activities for the family, and food gardens.

"In the ‘70s and ‘80s, Franklin Blvd. was well known as the premier spot for cruising. Many current and former residents fondly remember going out with their families to the “Cruise” on Friday and Saturday nights," wrote a press release about the event.

When - Sunday, Sept.18

Where - Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road

What - 2nd Annual Back to the Boulevard celebration

Cost - Free

Franklin Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sept. 18 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm to accommodate the event and ensure safety for all participants and attendees.

