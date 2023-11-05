Is there concern about Mount Lassen erupting following recent earthquakes? | USGS answers

In the last 24 hours, communities across Northern California experienced two moderate earthquakes and over a dozen other minor aftershocks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California has experienced two moderate earthquakes in the last day.

The first was a preliminary 5.5 magnitude earthquake around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

About 11 hours later, a preliminary 5.2 magnitude aftershock struck north of Chico.

An ABC10 viewer asked the “To The Point with Alex Bell” team the following question: “I have family in Susanville, CA, and am wondering how much, if any, concern there is for Mount Lassen erupting?”

The team reached out to the California Volcano Observatory with the U.S. Geological Survey for an answer. Here is what they said:

“We have no concerns about an eruption from Lassen. There has been no sign of unusual earthquake activity, ground deformation, or any other kinds of unrest from our monitoring networks in the Lassen Volcanic Region, and we have had no concerning reports from our partners at the National Park. The California Volcano Observatory continues to monitor the volcano, and we will issue an official statement if anything changes.”

According to the USGS website, earthquakes could cause a volcanic eruption but "volcanoes can only be triggered into eruption by nearby tectonic earthquakes if they are already poised to erupt."

