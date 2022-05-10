How California's teacher shortage is impacting special education | To The Point

There are not enough teachers to fill classrooms especially when it comes to special education. Here is one teacher's story.

Chapter 1 : Meet Tiana

Tiana Andrade is a first-year intensive special education teacher in Northern California at Diablo Vista Middle School.

Her time spent in the classroom with her students is just a minor part of her credentialing journey.

"I am an intensive middle school special education teacher," said Andrade. "I have dyslexia... I struggled throughout my whole life with education and just learning and reading and things that comes with dyslexia. I feel like since I can relate to my students, I come from more of a personal place to make them a better person."

Andrade's mom tells ABC10 that even though Tiana had issues learning, Tiana didn't let that stop her.

"Learning didn't come easy for her. Tests didn't come easy for her," she said. "She had a lot of anxiety around tests as well... one of her counselors even told me, college isn't for everybody, you know, it's just, maybe you should rethink this. And I just looked at her and I said, you know, I've raised my children to think that they can do whatever they want to do as long as they put their mind to it, despite your learning disabilities, you want to follow your dream, you follow your dream and figure out how to make it happen and you can make it happen."

In California, prospective teaching students must pass a series of state exams. These exams are similar to other tests students have to take like the MCAT for medical school or the Bar Exam for law school.

Typically, students are required to pass the exams before being accepted into a credentialing program.

But in Tiana's case, she says she was accepted into her program without taking the required state exams.

Troy Flint with the California School Boards Association says this is an example of the state's severe teaching shortages.

"Right now, about a third of the people who are entering the profession in California have what are called substandard credentials. [It] doesn't mean that they won't be good teachers, but it just means they haven't completed all the certifications that would normally be required to enter the classroom. But because beggars can't be choosers, districts aren't in a position where they can be picky. Most districts aren't, can't hold out for those who have the full credential. And so they have to hire people who are still completing that work."

People like Tiana must go back and finish those state exams before they can become fully credentialed.

Tiana already has her bachelor's and master's degrees, was a student teacher, and has taught her own class for a year but as required by the state, she still needs to finish her exams.

Exams that experts like Flint say largely cover material that is unrelated to special education teachers’ daily jobs. The exams don't account for any of the practical or tangible skills required for their teaching role.

"I think a lot of people are familiar with the discussion around the ACT and SAT, and whether they're culturally biased and whether they should be used as a key component of admission for undergraduate education... there's a similar conversation going on in teaching about whether some of the standardized tests exams need to be used, or whether they're creating a barrier that is keeping people from entering the profession," said Flint.

"Special Education is definitely a shortage area where you want quality candidates," said Rebecca Ingram, the principal at Diablo Vista Middle School. "And once you get one, I mean, for example, we have a quality candidate. She's proven herself in the classroom. She has good relationships with staff, with students with families, and yet there are roadblocks that are being set up that aren't created by a school district."

"Special education is one of the most difficult areas to staff because it requires such a specialized skill set and a lot of emotional intelligence in addition to the specific training that's needed to succeed," Flint added. "And so it's really difficult for districts I think something that districts are trying to do is to develop people from different paraprofessional or support roles, who have an understanding of what's needed and get them transitioning to credential so they can help out in special education or to become teachers in other fields where it's been difficult to staff."

"Specifically for me, I'm speaking from like, an intensive special education credential," said Andrade. "I would love to see a special education test because I don't mind. I don't mind taking a test if that's my subject matter. Do you know what I mean? Like I will ace a special education test about disabilities, Down syndrome, autism, behaviors, dealing, what do you do if this happens... they throw the special educators in the same category as you know, multiple subjects, which I'm never going to teach, even in a sixth seventh eighth-grade special education class. I'm never going to teach geometry. I'm never going to teach music."

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing says all teachers in the state must complete a series of standardized exams.

All teaching credentials in California are obtained through a two-level process, beginning with the preliminary credential and resulting in the clear credential. School districts may also look for other related qualifications and experience.

"There's every category out there except for special education and like, in here, I teach kids life skills," Andrade said. "Some days, there's kids in here that they have such you know, long and tiring weekend and they just take a nap. But it's like they're safe, they're happy and I'm nurturing them and I'm giving them a like a lot of love and care and, you know, food that helps. But you know, another place for parents to feel like they're taking care of from you know, eight to three. And they're doing their jobs. They're working they're learning something. I mean, how it's been months for us to teach this kiddo how to wash his hands, but he's getting there slowly. We're still not perfect. We still have soap on our hands sometimes, but like having just being able to be like, Oh my gosh, he washed his hands all by himself is so rewarding event. We're put into the same category as other as other teachers when really my job is so different from the teacher next door, " said Andrade.

Flint says there are many people in Tiana's situation and she is just one example of how testing is poorly aligned to what is required in the classroom.

Trying to pass those generalized tests also comes with added cost.

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing shared these numbers with ABC10 for the most basic required test:

CBEST: $30 per section – 3 sections

CSET: $99 per subtest if taken separately; $247 if all subtests are taken together (online results within 5 weeks of testing)

RICA: $57 per subtest – 3 subtests

Between testing, additional fees and tutoring, Tiana says she’s spent a couple of thousand dollars.