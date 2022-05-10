How California's teacher shortage is impacting special education | To The Point
There are not enough teachers to fill classrooms especially when it comes to special education. Here is one teacher's story.
The To The Point team has been diving into teacher shortages in California.
There are not enough teachers to fill classrooms especially when it comes to special education. ABC10 spent the day in a classroom with an intensive special education teacher. She shares how she's been struggling to get her credentials to become a teacher.
Chapter 1: Meet Tiana
Tiana Andrade is a first-year intensive special education teacher in Northern California at Diablo Vista Middle School.
Her time spent in the classroom with her students is just a minor part of her credentialing journey.
"I am an intensive middle school special education teacher," said Andrade. "I have dyslexia... I struggled throughout my whole life with education and just learning and reading and things that comes with dyslexia. I feel like since I can relate to my students, I come from more of a personal place to make them a better person."
Andrade's mom tells ABC10 that even though Tiana had issues learning, Tiana didn't let that stop her.
"Learning didn't come easy for her. Tests didn't come easy for her," she said. "She had a lot of anxiety around tests as well... one of her counselors even told me, college isn't for everybody, you know, it's just, maybe you should rethink this. And I just looked at her and I said, you know, I've raised my children to think that they can do whatever they want to do as long as they put their mind to it, despite your learning disabilities, you want to follow your dream, you follow your dream and figure out how to make it happen and you can make it happen."
In California, prospective teaching students must pass a series of state exams. These exams are similar to other tests students have to take like the MCAT for medical school or the Bar Exam for law school.
Typically, students are required to pass the exams before being accepted into a credentialing program.
But in Tiana's case, she says she was accepted into her program without taking the required state exams.
Troy Flint with the California School Boards Association says this is an example of the state's severe teaching shortages.
"Right now, about a third of the people who are entering the profession in California have what are called substandard credentials. [It] doesn't mean that they won't be good teachers, but it just means they haven't completed all the certifications that would normally be required to enter the classroom. But because beggars can't be choosers, districts aren't in a position where they can be picky. Most districts aren't, can't hold out for those who have the full credential. And so they have to hire people who are still completing that work."
People like Tiana must go back and finish those state exams before they can become fully credentialed.
Tiana already has her bachelor's and master's degrees, was a student teacher, and has taught her own class for a year but as required by the state, she still needs to finish her exams.
Exams that experts like Flint say largely cover material that is unrelated to special education teachers’ daily jobs. The exams don't account for any of the practical or tangible skills required for their teaching role.
"I think a lot of people are familiar with the discussion around the ACT and SAT, and whether they're culturally biased and whether they should be used as a key component of admission for undergraduate education... there's a similar conversation going on in teaching about whether some of the standardized tests exams need to be used, or whether they're creating a barrier that is keeping people from entering the profession," said Flint.
"Special Education is definitely a shortage area where you want quality candidates," said Rebecca Ingram, the principal at Diablo Vista Middle School. "And once you get one, I mean, for example, we have a quality candidate. She's proven herself in the classroom. She has good relationships with staff, with students with families, and yet there are roadblocks that are being set up that aren't created by a school district."
"Special education is one of the most difficult areas to staff because it requires such a specialized skill set and a lot of emotional intelligence in addition to the specific training that's needed to succeed," Flint added. "And so it's really difficult for districts I think something that districts are trying to do is to develop people from different paraprofessional or support roles, who have an understanding of what's needed and get them transitioning to credential so they can help out in special education or to become teachers in other fields where it's been difficult to staff."
"Specifically for me, I'm speaking from like, an intensive special education credential," said Andrade. "I would love to see a special education test because I don't mind. I don't mind taking a test if that's my subject matter. Do you know what I mean? Like I will ace a special education test about disabilities, Down syndrome, autism, behaviors, dealing, what do you do if this happens... they throw the special educators in the same category as you know, multiple subjects, which I'm never going to teach, even in a sixth seventh eighth-grade special education class. I'm never going to teach geometry. I'm never going to teach music."
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing says all teachers in the state must complete a series of standardized exams.
All teaching credentials in California are obtained through a two-level process, beginning with the preliminary credential and resulting in the clear credential. School districts may also look for other related qualifications and experience.
"There's every category out there except for special education and like, in here, I teach kids life skills," Andrade said. "Some days, there's kids in here that they have such you know, long and tiring weekend and they just take a nap. But it's like they're safe, they're happy and I'm nurturing them and I'm giving them a like a lot of love and care and, you know, food that helps. But you know, another place for parents to feel like they're taking care of from you know, eight to three. And they're doing their jobs. They're working they're learning something. I mean, how it's been months for us to teach this kiddo how to wash his hands, but he's getting there slowly. We're still not perfect. We still have soap on our hands sometimes, but like having just being able to be like, Oh my gosh, he washed his hands all by himself is so rewarding event. We're put into the same category as other as other teachers when really my job is so different from the teacher next door, " said Andrade.
Flint says there are many people in Tiana's situation and she is just one example of how testing is poorly aligned to what is required in the classroom.
Trying to pass those generalized tests also comes with added cost.
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing shared these numbers with ABC10 for the most basic required test:
- CBEST: $30 per section – 3 sections
- CSET: $99 per subtest if taken separately; $247 if all subtests are taken together (online results within 5 weeks of testing)
- RICA: $57 per subtest – 3 subtests
Between testing, additional fees and tutoring, Tiana says she’s spent a couple of thousand dollars.
"I'm so grateful that I had like that family to back me up because I don't think I could have done it," Andrade said.
Chapter 2: Meet Kegan
ABC10 spent the day in Tiana's classroom and spoke with one of her students, Kegan Jones, and the student's father. Below is a transcript of a video story.
"I like miss Tiana," said Kegan.
"Kegan Jones just recently turned 13," said Kegan's grandma, Donna Jones. "And he's a student here. And he is in the seventh grade. And he is special needs. He has tubular sclerosis, and he's nonverbal. And he is growing up and becoming a young man."
"Lizard... own sign language he uses," said Kegan.
"We are really lucky because we have Tiana now, who has done an incredible job," Jones said. "He's really thriving, I think she's really good at including the kids with the mainstream kids also in so they kind of bring them in different classes and participate, and she's, it's an excellent program."
"Days when Tiana is not here if she has meetings, they notice," said Vanessa Vatros, a classroom aid. "She's handled the kids amazing. She's great with her staff. She keeps us very well informed. She's so organized. She's extremely organized."
"I feel happy," said Kegan.
"He's done really well," said Jones. "Her curriculum is so varied and so spot on, that he has a chance to explore all these different areas, whether it's music, and he's played the cello a couple of times now, or the, the bugs or the reading and the talker he uses to communicate with it's just really a great program for him. And, he's really thriving at this point. He's really growing and just excelling."
"She's very caring and passionate about what she does, and I feel like teachers or anyone that works with kids should do it for the kids," said Vatros. "That's exactly what she does."
"So here in this district, we have three different types of special day classes," said Stephanie Berman, a behavior analyst. "There's the intensive needs the moderate needs and the mild needs classrooms. And Tiana's is an example of one of our intensive needs classrooms. We have classrooms that are not as fully staffed as we would like them to be within the district and kind of what the standards are."
"It just seems very interesting to me," said Rebecca Ingram, principal at Diablo Vista Middle School. "In areas where we have shortages, we're setting up more roadblocks instead of avenues of access."
"It's disappointing," said Tiana Andrade's mom. "I feel for her she has, we all shed so many tears with her."
"If that prevents her from getting her credential, it's going to be a crying shame," said a family member of Tiana.
"She's doing this for this child now, who's going to be an adult someday," said a family member of Tiana. "They can carry that through their whole life. And when I look at some of the changes that she's made, with certain individuals in just one year, it's amazing. It'd be very sad if she wasn't able to do this."
"Now I’m here in the classroom that I was a TA and when I was 13 years old, and it's full circle 13 years later like I was in this classroom as a student, and now I'm the teacher," said Tiana Andrade, special education teacher. "So I don't want to leave. And I know I want to stay because it's a passionate work. It's not just like, oh, because I make a lot of money. Teachers make nothing. Teachers make nothing... I'm not the only one out there. I know that for a fact, I'm not the only one out there that struggling. This field is in such a high need, and there are people out there wanting to do this job. They just make it so hard to get there."
"We would love to keep her and we want to do everything we can to make that happen," said Ingram. "It's nice to have someone who's successful, who really believes in the school police in what we do and to serve the needs of all kids."
"I just think that you know, we're lucky to have him," said Jones. "We're very lucky to have Tiana and the two of them together just working great. And we're, you know, it looks like Tiana is going to be here for the coming year. And that'll be great and summer school. And, you know, we couldn't have asked for a better teacher. She's just, I mean, I hope she has a long happy career because she's so suited to this. I mean, all the parents I know have said how lucky they are to have her and, you know, her curriculum and her time and energy and caring and compassion has been just so beneficial."
"I always tell her, you know, you're doing such a great job," said Tiana's mom. "Look at how much they're learning from you. And she says no, I learned something from them every day."
"I learned so much from them because everyone has different needs," said Andrade. "I love them."
Chapter 3: A look at the CTC
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC), the agency that sets standards for licensing and credentialing educators, acknowledged during an interview ABC10 that the process to become a teacher can be frustrating and confusing. It is largely because there are many pathways and options to become a teacher and each school district operates differently. COVID-19 has also added an extra layer.
ABC10 sat down with David DeGuire, director of the Professional Services Division at the CTC, to get more insight into the impacts COVD-19 has on getting teachers into classrooms.
"For the first month of COVID, all the testing centers were closed, there was no way that someone could take a test," said DeGuire. "And, because we needed these teachers to move on and be available for classrooms in the fall, the governor made an executive order that suspended the some of the testing, so the RICA testing and the performance assessment could be suspended until you try to clear your credential. So you get the provisional credential first. And, usually you have to complete the RICA and that's the reading instruction competence assessment."
"And are you seeing is there a backlog of people that need to clear that?" ABC10's Alex Bell asked DeGuire.
"Yes, there are thousands of candidates that are now teachers who need to do that," said DeGuire. "And one thing that is helpful this year, is that the state budget included $24 million to pay for exams and assessments. So those teachers will be able to, you know, take the RICA and their performance assessment at no cost."
Now when it comes to Tiana Andrade’s case, she posed the question, why not just have a special education credentialing pathway for special education teachers?
"There's not a content test for special education," said DeGuire. "State statute actually allows candidates for special education to choose from any of our credential areas, so they could demonstrate their competence or subject matter competence in multiple subject, which is the elementary areas, or in one of the single subjects, which is the middle and high school subjects. So and the reason for this is that special education teachers are working with their students on content. And it could be any content, depending upon what the child's individual education plan says. So, in special education, teachers really need to have a pretty broad knowledge. But as far as content knowledge goes, they can demonstrate it in any of the credential areas. Now for the performance assessment, we just started this year, performance assessments for special education candidates, and they are tailored to the disability area. So we've got one for mild to moderate support needs, and a separate one for extensive support needs. And then there's three more education specialist categories. There's blind and visually impaired, deaf and hard of hearing and early childhood special education."
"Individual education plans for students with disabilities are becoming more academic-focused. You know, in the past, for some students, it was about social skills, you know, and job skills and learning to survive. There's really a push to include students with disabilities in the regular classrooms and to have them learn the academic standards as well," DeGuire added.
"While life skills certainly are important. For students with disabilities, it's especially certain disabilities, there really is a push to have those students, learn more academics... the phrase for special education is free and appropriate public education, in the least restrictive environment. And that least restrictive environment means that the default is the regular classroom. And then last, the IEP says they need separate classrooms or one on one time or small group time with a special education teacher. You know, they're doing the regular stuff that any other student of that grade level is doing," said DeGuire.